MIDDLEBURY | Last week, Kubricky Construction turned its attention to excavating the northern arm of a new drainage system located alongside the rails in the Middlebury’s Marble Works. According to Jim Gish, town project liaison, workers hit “gumbo clay” and that will be the case for the remainder of the excavation. “That means no blasting, no line drilling, and no hammering,” Gish reported.