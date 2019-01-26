Draft bills would slow school mergers

MONTPELIER | Rep. Heidi Scheuermann (R-Stowe) is preparing legislation to slow implementation of Act 46, the controversial school consolidation law.

One proposed bill would “place a moratorium on all school district mergers ordered by the State Board of Education until legal issues are adjudicated.” The other would “extend the deadline for school district mergers ordered by the State Board of Education to July 1, 2020.”

Scheuermann shared the draft bills at a State House meeting last week with a bi-partisan group of legislators and citizens worried about how Act 46 mergers will affect their towns.

Act 46 now faces three lawsuits.

The judge presiding over all three says she may have a conflict of interest, because her daughter sits on a schoolboard involved in one of the suits.

Members of the House Education Committee, which will have jurisdiction over Act 46 bills, don’t want to consider Act 46 legislation while the law is in active litigation.