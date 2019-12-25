E.V. incentives abound locally

Photo by Lou Varricchio EV-incentive-volt-car When more Vermonters drive electric, key benefits flow 100 percent back to all customers, helping to drive down costs to maintain the grid. Pictured: The Eagle editor’s first-generation Chevrolet Volt charging in downtown Middlebury. This American-made E.V. was purchased locally at Denecker Chevrolet.

MIDDLEBURY | Vermont’s electric utilities are letting customers across Vermont know they can now save up to $15,000 when they buy or lease new all-electric vehicles (E.V.s) and plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) thanks to new Vermont state rebates that can be combined with utility rebates and federal tax credits.

Among the biggest barriers to making the switch to cleaner driving is the upfront cost of a new vehicle, and new state rebates of up to $5,000 aim to help middle- and low-income Vermonters switch to cleaner driving with electric vehicles.

According to Drive Electric Vermont, the cost of ownership for E.V.s is less than gas-fueled vehicles because they require less maintenance and, on average, charging an E..V is equivalent to paying approximately $1.50 or less per gallon for gas. The exact amount of savings customers receive depends on their income, the type of E.V. they buy or lease, and rebates their utility offers.

Green Mountain Power (GMP) offers customers up to $2,500 in rebates, depending on income, on new all electric vehicles, $1,000 for plug-in hybrids and $750 for used E.V.s and PHEVs. GMP will also give customers a free Level-2 home car charger ($600 value) when they buy or lease a new E.V.

“E.V. driving is an affordable and highly effective way to address the climate crisis – and the combined rebates make the savings even greater. Since transportation produces most of Vermont’s emissions, it is great that team Vermont is working together to help Vermonters switch to greener driving,” said Mari McClure, GMP’s incoming president and CEO.

Vermont Electric Cooperative (VEC) offers bill credit incentives for new or used plug-in vehicles, whether purchased or leased. VEC also offers a $250 bill credit for the purchase of a qualifying Level II vehicle charger. “VEC is pleased to partner with the State of Vermont and the other utilities in offering electric vehicle incentives. Using cleaner fuels for transportation is an essential part of a greener transportation future, and will help us reduce climate impacts,” said Rebecca Towne, VEC’s chief executive officer. “We hope Vermonters take advantage of all the incentives available to them for vehicles and charging systems and that the programs are tremendously successful in driving electric vehicle adoption.”

When more Vermonters drive electric, key benefits flow 100 percent back to all customers, helping to drive down costs to maintain the grid, according to GMP’s Kristin Kelly. Customers can combine rebates to build bigger savings, and they can work with participating dealerships to get the rebates upfront, applied as a discount on the price of an E.V. ■