Ecology project receives funds

CASTLETON | The Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership has awarded the South Champlain Historical Ecology Project (SCHEP) a $9,000 collections grant to initiate a 3D imaging project.

SCHEP, a partnership between Castleton University, the Vermont Archaeological Society and other local organizations, was founded in 2015 to examine long-term patterns in human-environment interaction within the south Lake Champlain area.

Since 2016, SCHEP has conducted three seasons of archaeological research at the Galick Site in West Haven and highlighted its use as a campsite and settlement over nearly 12,000 years of human history.

According to Matthew Moriarty, the coordinator for Castleton’s new archaeology, geography and applied anthropology program and SCHEP’s director, the new grant will help the SCHEP establish a digital database for artifacts from archaeological excavations and important local private collections.

Undergraduate interns and volunteers will be trained in this new technology and will be responsible for scanning and uploading the artifacts to a new permanent, publically-accessible digital database that will be displayed on the Castleton University website.

Moriarty suggested that this is only the beginning: “3D technology is the future of archaeology, and we are extremely grateful to the Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership for helping us get started on this road.”