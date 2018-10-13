Economic balance

× Expand Photo courtesy of VCC Betsy Bishop

Despite the reported rancor around the budget in the 2018 legislative session, the Vermont Chamber had a very successful year, proving that the Republican administration and the Democratic leaders of the Legislature can work together for the betterment of Vermont’s economy.

It’s important that our elected leaders continue to find progress in this area because according to a recent poll, the economy is the top issue for Vermonters. That means they want better job opportunities with competitive wages and flexible benefits as well as a place they can afford to live, increasing their purchasing power.

Our elected leaders joined forces this past session resulting in the following successes for business:

Economic Development & Workforce: Secured ongoing funding for Economic Development marketing, secured new funding for economic development grants to help small businesses, maintained funding for the Vermont Training Program, added a focus to the older worker task force to include addressing flexibility to keep this population in the workforce, addressed workforce needs with an incentive to attract remote workers, passed an initiative to market the state’s airports as economic drivers, and passed legislation to allow more companies to manage their own efficiency programs

Tourism: Required for short term rentals to comply with tax and health laws of other lodging establishments, maintained tourism funding of $3 million, maintained current nutritional requirements for children’s menus, stopped an effort to increase the rooms and meals tax and implement an occupancy tax

Tax Policy: Reduced the top marginal income tax rates, repealed the tax on social security benefits for low and middle-income Vermonters, maintained current tax levels without a carbon tax, an increase in the rooms and meals tax, an occupancy tax, or an additional fee for registering a business

Labor Policy: Passed an initiative to allow more flexibility with job applicants by banning salary history, and passed new legislation protecting workers from sexual harassment in the workplace...

While we had many successes, we did have a few setbacks as we saw an increase in the non-residential property tax and stricter regulations for acquiring stormwater permits.

...When voting this year, remember that balanced policy is key to providing economic vitality and it’s clear to the Vermont Chamber that this goal is desired by all sides of the political spectrum.

— Betsy Bishop is the president of the Vermont Chamber of Commerce.