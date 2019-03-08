Ed Gerhard to perform in Brandon

× Expand Photo provided Ed Gerhard performs in concert Saturday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m., at Brandon Town Hall Theater.

BRANDON | Grammy-winning guitar instrumentalist Ed Gerhard performs in concert Saturday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Brandon Town Hall Theater located at 1 Conant Square. The concert is organized by and benefits the nonprofit Pittsford Village Farm, which manages a scenic and unique property situated in the village center of Pittsford, and has a mission of building community.

Gerhard is an acclaimed artist who was awarded a Grammy for his included piece on “Henry Mancini; Pink Guitar” album, and who has been a featured sound-track guitarist for some of Ken Burns’s films. Gerhard’s guitar work can also be heard on recordings by Arlo Guthrie, Jorma Kaukonen and Bill Morrissey.

Tickets are available online at 802Tix.com, or at the 802Tix box office at 77 Grove St., Rutland or by cash or check at Kamudas Country Market, Pittsford. Tickets are also available at the door evening of concert, but seating is limited, so purchasing ahead is recommended. All tickets are $25 plus a $2 processing fee.