Emerson Lynn vs. the GOP

H. Brooke Paige

In a recent newspaper commentary, Emerson Lynn-the publisher and frequent editorial contributor to his St. Albans Messenger-suddenly rose from his political slumber to instruct the Vermont GOP on the errors of their ways.

A quick search engine check finds that Lynn is an infrequent commenter on the Republican landscape in Vermont.

After remaining silent in the 2018 election season, suddenly Lynn wants to “drop the hammer” on a party struggling to gather itself after a dismal showing, having failed to provide either support or constructive criticism when it might have actually helped during the election cycle. “Nothing like kicking the Elephant when it’s already down.”

Lynn seeks to blame Vermont Republican’s difficulties on their marginal affiliation with the current presidential officeholder, who happens to be a Republican and who has substantial support nationwide, which is sadly not shared as widely here in the rabidly liberal parts of the Green Mountains which have been occupied by recent transplants.

Trump’s bold personality and self-confidence certainly annoys liberals and progressives, but that has as much to do with the message as the messenger, however, Lynn fails to consider that most of Vermont’s influential Republicans have either remained tactfully neutral or openly opposed the president.

Emerson writes Vermonters have “no appetite for Trump-like conservatism” but what he really means is that he thinks that Vermonters have no appetite of conservatism at all.

Trump is a recent arrival on the conservative scene and the truth be told a recent arrival to the Republican scene as well.

Many Vermonters, in recent years, have lost their grip on political reality embracing the pie-in-the-sky Democrat agenda of government expansionism seeking to throw taxpayer dollars at every imaginable social and economic problem without regard for the effective of such “investments” or their outcomes.

Lynn suggests that the Republicans need to stand in the middle of the road and embrace a more moderate version of the Democrats’ recklessness. Phil Scott has taken this approach and while he survived the last election, his success was more the result of the Democrat’s choice of an unelectable opponent than any special appeal of his message.

How about, instead, sound the clarion message that continued reliance on government to provide for every want and need can only be accomplished if government is also allowed to confiscate all available resources to accomplish the goal through punishing taxation in every form.

Promoting a transparent government that loosens its iron grip on business and individual efforts to create economic success, a government that respects the intelligence and integrity of the individual over the “group-think” of the collective, is a powerful message attractive to reasoned adults of all political attachment.

No, Lynn, Vermont doesn’t need to adopt a moderate portfolio of bad ideas, we need to resort to ideas that have served us well in the past that have been too easily abandoned.

- Justice of the Peace H. Brooke Paige lives in Washington, Vermont. He was the 2018 GOP candidate for secretary of state.