Emma Willard and the birth of the women’s education movement

× Expand Courtesy images VT-041120-Emma-Willard-House_WEB Emma Willard House on the Middlebury College campus.

MIDDLEBURY | In the story of 19th century women’s rights and education, few pioneers match the accomplishments of Emma Willard.

Courtesy images VT-041120-Emma_Willard-portrait_WEB_VERT A portrait of Emma Willard

Although she was born in Berlin, Connecticut, in 1787, Vermonters, especially Middlebury residents, claim Emma as their own. And even though she left Middlebury and started a female seminary what would become the famous Emma Willard School in Troy, New York, she left an indelible mark on local history and education.

According to Nina Baym’s study of the impact of Emma (Hart) Willard’s contribution to the development of American education, titled “Women and the Republic: Emma Willard’s Rhetoric of History”, her father was a humble, probably high I.Q. farmer who wanted all his children to learn to read and be freethinkers, especially on the subjects of God and religion.

Early on, Emma’s father, Samuel Hart, recognized her developing love of books and learning about a variety of subjects.

During the late 1700s and early 1800s, few women attended college or even graduated with basic diplomas. Most of a woman’s basic education was probably done at home with later, one-room schoolhouses emerging in New England rural areas.

After chores, and around the Hart family table in Connecticut, nightly discussions included politics, natural philosophy, God and religion, even arithmetic.

At age 15, Willard was enrolled in her first school, the Berlin Academy, in 1802, in her hometown.

Within two years, the young polymath had outpaced the other students. By her 17th birthday she became the Connecticut’s first teenage teacher. By 1806, she became the youngest principal of the academy for one term.

The following year, 1807, she accepted a teaching position at a school in Westfield, Massachusetts.

Word of Emma’s teaching talents soon reached other academic officials in New England and she found herself accepting a position as principal of the Middlebury Female Seminary in Vermont starting in the fall of 1807.

While in Middlebury, Emma learned that the former Addison County Grammar School had spun of a new institution, called Middlebury College, just seven years earlier. She recognized the importance of women’s education and dreamed about a unique school of her own designed especially for young girls.

In 1809, the same year 22-year-old Emma met and married 50-year-old Dr. John Willard, they built their famous two-and-a-half storied Federal-style brick house on Middlebury’s Main Street. The Willard house is now the home of the Middlebury College Admissions Office.

Alma Lutz’s “Emma Willard: Pioneer educator of American Women” contains fascinating details about Emma’s life in and around Middlebury. ■

— Check out next week's edition of The Vermont Eagle for part 2 of this series.