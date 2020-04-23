Emma Willard left a lasting legacy

Conclusion.

MIDDLEBURY | While Dr. John Willard’s death in 1825 was hard on Emma Willard, she continued operating the school until 1838; at that time, she stepped down turning the management reigns over her son John Willard Hart (a name arrangement to distinguish him from his father and cousin, both named John). That same year, Emma remarried Christopher Yates, but the unhappy union ended in divorce by 1843.

Library of Congress VT-042520-Emma_Willard-portrait Emma Willard

For the rest of her life, Emma was able to live comfortably on the profits of both the Troy Female Seminary (TFS) campus and her writings.

Several of Emma’s textbooks were used not only at TFS, but in many others schools for both men and women.

Her books included “A History of the United States, or Republic of America” (1828), “A System of Fulfillment of a Promise” (1831), “A Treatise on the Motive Powers which Produce the Circulation of the Blood” (1846), “Guide to the Temple of Time and Universal History for Schools” (1849), “Last Leaves of American History” (1849), “Astronography-or-Astronomical Geography” (1854), and “Morals for the Young” (1857). The extra profits gained from publication helped Emma establish a college for young women in Athens, Greece, the first international campus of its kind.

After a productive, ground-breaking life lasting 83 years, Emma died in 1870 in Troy. She is buried, with a modest engraved tombstone, in the city’s Oakwood Cemetery.

By the 1890s, TFS was renamed the Emma Willard School in her honor. It still thrives and educates and prepares young women to lead productive lives as well as continuing their education.

While Emma Willard’s legacy transcends monuments and statues, she is remembered in stone with statues in Troy and a marble memorial in downtown Middlebury.

You can now read one of Emma’s textbooks online, electronically, at the Project Gutenberg website at www.gutenberg.org. Type in “Emma Willard” in the search window to access her book, “Theory of Circulation by Respiration”. ■