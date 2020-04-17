Emma Willard was education pioneer

× Expand Public domain photo by Matt Wade VT-041820-Emma-Willard-PART-2-school_WEB The Emma Willard School, an all-female boarding school, located in Troy, New York.

MIDDLEBURY | Continued from last week.

According to Middlebury College records, “While working at the academy… Emma Willard met her future husband John Willard. He was a physician and 28 years her senior. John brought four children to the marriage from his previous marriages. His nephew, also named John Willard, lived with them while attending Middlebury College, which gave Emma Willard much inspiration in forming her educational views. The couple had one son together named John Willard Hart...”

Emma had grown tired of the MFS curriculum and internal school politics. That’s when she set off on her own by turning the couple’s new house, located on the south side of Main Street in center Middlebury, into a women’s boarding house.

Library of Congress VT-041820-Emma-Willard-PART-2-emma-_WEB Emma Hart Willard (Feb. 23, 1787–April 15, 1870).

By 1814, Emma was inspired by what nephew John’s learning at Middlebury College. She wanted to use the college as a model and create a preparatory school that would offer courses in mathematics and philosophy, not just the courses typically offered to women such as etiquette and the domestic arts.

“This passion for women’s education led her to fight for the first women’s school for higher education,” Byam writes.

Backing up just a bit, after five years of operating her school out of the Main Street house, Willard sat down to write a booklet about the mission of educating young women, titled “A Plan for Improving Female Education”.

In addition to sending a copy of the booklet to the Vermont Legislature, she also offered the booklet to several members of the New York Legislature interested in broadening education opportunities for citizens.

“Her plan included a proposal for a women’s seminary to be publicly funded just as men’s schools were,” according to Byam. “Willard did not receive a response from the legislators, who believed women’s education to be in opposition to the Bible… (but she) finally received support from New York Gov. DeWitt Clinton who invited her to open a school there.”

Governor Clinton was a progressive member of the old Democratic-Republican Party and believed that government had a role in helping workers, the poor, and women.

By official invitation, Willard addressed the New York State Legislature in 1819. It’s not clear why Vermont lawmakers never took an interest in Willard’s work, but she found receptive listeners across Lake Champlain.

“Emma Willard told the (New York) legislature that the education of women ‘has been too exclusively directed to fit them for displaying to advantage the charms of youth and beauty,’” according to one account. “‘The problem,’ she said, was that ‘the taste of men, whatever it might happen to be, has been made into a standard for the formation of the female character. Reason and religion teach us,’ she said, that ‘we, too, are primary existences... not the satellites of men.’”

Emma’s exposure in the Empire State capital propelled her to fame and a definite mission.

She began to receive funds to build a new women’s seminary in New York’s capital region. And so, after relocating with John to Troy, Emma opened the Troy Female Seminary (TFS) in September 1821. This was the first women’s college in America, a truly historic accomplishment for a motivated young teacher.

Note: Special thanks to the Emma Willard School, Middlebury College, the editors of Wikipedia, and the New Netherland Institute for assistance. ■

