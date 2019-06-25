EPA OKs Roundup, again

× Expand Photo by Krista Lundgren/USFWS Cary Giguere: “I would suggest that the EPA’s statement isn’t necessarily refuting the decision of the courts but maintaining that when the scientific data is reviewed glyphosate has not been linked to cancer...”

MONTPELIER | Vermonters are taking a cautious approach to the use of Roundup after the Environmental Protection Agency recently announced that the prime chemical ingredient does not cause cancer.

Manufactured by Bayer-Monsanto, the popular herbicide is used by many Vermont farmers, municipalities and homeowners. The chemical is applied to maintain crop integrity and clear property of unwanted weeds such as wild parsnips.

Roundup, whose principal ingredient is glyphosate, has been linked to non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in a highly publicized case from outside the state.

Roundup’s glyphosate is an herbicide salt. It is applied to plants as a means of killing unwanted broadleaf plants and grasses.

In Vermont, Roundup has been used in feed cornfields by traditional dairy farms but shunned by organic farmers.

Not all environmental groups in Vermont have taken a stand regarding the Roundup controversy. For example, the Vermont Natural Resources Council (VNRC) takes sides on other charged environmental issues, but not so in the case of Roundup’s use.

“We have not gotten involved in herbicide issues in the state and we don’t know the answers to your questions (about the use of Roundup). We are not one of the environmental groups that’s been saying Roundup causes cancer,” said Stephanie Gomory, communications director of VNRC.

Vermont Sen. Chris Bray(D), chair of the Senate Natural Resources and Energy Committee, said the state has a pesticide policy already in place.

“I don’t believe we have a Roundup policy, but rather general policies aimed at regulating the use of the broad category of ‘economic poisons’ that includes herbicides, insecticides, rodenticides, etc.” the lawmaker said.

Bray noted that he is not aware of any “horror stories” regarding cancer scares related to the use of the herbicide in the Green Mountain State.

“I do remain concerned (in spite of the recent EPA announcement), as does the Agency of Agriculture Food and Markets, that any chemicals that are used be used in such a manner as to avoid any adverse impact on human health, as determined by the best science available,” he added.

Cary Giguere, director of Public Health, Agricultural Resource Management at the Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, doesn’t believe the EPA announcement means an automatic “green light” for using Roundup without care.

“I would suggest that the EPA’s statement isn’t necessarily refuting the decision of the courts but maintaining that when the scientific data is reviewed glyphosate has not been linked to cancer,” Giguere said. “A jury hearing oral arguments made a different decision. So, the current opinion about glyphosate was not born out of the best available science but by a jury of our peers. Both are valid methods of reaching decisions but have different ramifications.”