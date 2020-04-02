Essential businesses remain open

× Expand Photo courtesy of Middlebury Agway VT-040420-Agway-remains-open Middlebury Agway and other “essential” retailers remain open during the current epidemic: “(We’re) open for business as usual going forward unless we are otherwise instructed by the governor or the federal government.”

MIDDLEBURY | A number of local retailers such as the Middlebury Agway store on Exchange Street have been designated as “essential” businesses during the COVID-10 crisis, according to the retailer.

“This is due to our sale of animal feed, pet food, agricultural products, including seeds and veggie plants as well as hardware,” an Agway store official reported in a March 25 website public notice.

The store, like others around the region, will continue curbside pick up.

Customers are asked to telephone, order, and pay over the phone.

“While many people are being asked to stay home, we still want to offer our products and customer service,” the March 25 notice added. “We have decided to do this in a way that is safer for those at risk but still need their pet food or other supplies.... (We’re) open for business as usual going forward unless we are otherwise instructed by the governor or the federal government. We are constantly monitoring the news and social media for the latest reports and updates.”

Store management said that everyone is still welcome to shop in the store and see employee sin person to help you pick out your purchases.

Customers can reach the store at 802-388-4937.

Other retailers considered “essential” are also open around Addison and Rutland counties, many with curbside service.

Call the business before visiting. If you are a business owner, to alert your at-home customers, send your store status to the Eagle via email at: lou@addison-eagle.com. ■