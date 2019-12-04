Fake doctor convicted of possessing child pornography

MIDDLEBURY | A Texas man, who was accused of posing as a medical doctor as a way to “medically inspect” a Middlebury College student, was convicted of a federal charge of possessing child pornography in Burlington last week.

In a federal court in downtown Burlington, the jury found Nam Vu Bui, 35, of Houston, Texas, guilty.

The jury’s decision was on a felony charge of possessing child pornography.

Bui could spend 10 years in prison as a result of the jury’s outcome.

In 2016, Bui was alleged to have sexually assaulted a Middlebury student in her dorm posing as a physician. However, Bui had claimed that he was on campus to see his girlfriend.

According to court records, Bui had convinced his Middlebury victim that he was an M.D. at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire.

Addison County’s State’s Attorney Dennis Wygmans said he had dismissed some of the various charges against Bui so that a stronger federal prosecution effort could proceed against him. ■