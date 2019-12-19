Farewell to Stonecutters Spirit

× Expand Photo provided Stonecutter Closes Barrels Roll out the (last) barrel: Officials of Middlebury-based Stonecutter Spirits distillery announced that they will close both their Middlebury tasting room and Burlington bar and restaurant establishment, known as the Highball Social.

MIDDLEBURY | Officials of Middlebury-based Stonecutter Spirits distillery announced that they will close both their Middlebury tasting room and Burlington bar and restaurant establishment, known as the Highball Social.

The closing of both outlets will occur at the end of December, the company said in a news release last week.

The distillery has four full-time employees and 10 part-time employees.

While the closings came as a surprise, the company said it will continue sales of existing stocks to Vermont taverns, liquor stores, and restaurants only. After these stocks are exhausted, the firm will cease operation.

“We are so grateful for the strong support that our community has shown us since we opened our doors in 2015,” Stonecutter co-founder and President Sas Stewart told reporters. “We’re proud to be a part of the Vermont ecosystem and are excited to host fundraisers, collaborations, and holiday parties to close out this year. While we’re sad to end this chapter, it’s only fitting to spend this time celebrating the people and products that make Vermont outstanding.”

Stonecutter produced gin and whiskeys and won top honors for its spirits by Good Food Awards and the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Stonecutters has been lauded for its fundraising efforts such as the local Adventure Dinners, Secret Bars, and the Galentine’s Day Benefit aimed at raising funds for WomenSafe in Addison County.

According to news reports, Stonecutters will provide giveaways with every bottle purchased at Highball Social in Burlington and at the tasting room in Middlebury. The firm plans a Prohibition Repeal Day Party and a Gingerbread House Competition which raise funds for COTS. Highball Social will host a New Year’s Eve party on Dec. 31.

A farewell party is set for Friday, Jan. 3, at Middlebury tasting room.

Stonecutter’s tasting room is located at 1197 Exchange St. in Middlebury and Highball Social is located at 71 S. Union St. in Burlington. ■