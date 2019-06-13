Farm-to-School engages young people

We just learned that Shelburne Farms and the Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont (NOFA-VT) will be offering a year-long professional development program through their Vermont FEED partnership, called the Northeast Farm-to-School Institute.

So why are Vermont’s Farm-to-School (FTS) programs so important yet often ignored by local media?

According to Elizabeth Davis of Shelburne Farms, this important initiative supports selected schools in designing and implementing effective, schoolwide Farm to School programs — programs that create a culture of wellness, improve food quality and access, engage students in agriculture and nutrition education and strengthen local food systems.

“Thirty million students participate in the National School Lunch Program daily. Lunch shaming, rising school lunch debts, and highly processed foods are trending topics about school cafeterias in today’s media,” according to Davis.

“But school meal programs can—and have—improved, and when FTS is part of those improvements, meal participation increases by 17 percent. FTS connects schools with their local producers and facilitates getting fresh, whole foods on the lunch tray. As more students eat school meals, school meal program revenue increases and more local food can be purchased, providing all kids with the chance to participate in the local food system.”

The best news we’ve heard is that students find FTS to be engaging and education. Here’s an example: Emily, a local student, was thrilled to talk about the positive benefits after her experience with FTS at the Green Mountain Tech Center.

“Within weeks [of eating the produce we grew at school], it was getting easier for me to walk up the hill to the garden, my mental health skyrocketed, and I was happy,” she told us. “I know exactly where my food comes from, and it makes me feel good. It makes me feel like I’m involved in it: I’ve touched it, I’ve planted it, and I know exactly where it’s going.”

This year, Congress will be debating reauthorization of the national Child Nutrition Act, also known as the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010.

The legislation supports FTS grants to projects like the Northeast Farm to School Institute. If passed, this will be taxpayer money well spent by fostering links between education, health and agriculture.

– The editor