Farm-to-school funds

× Expand Photo by Scott Waterman

MONTPELIER | A celebration of the Vermont Farm-to-School and Childcare Grant Program took place at the Vermont State House last week. Gov. Phil Scott; Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets Secretary Anson Tebbetts; Secretary of Human Services Al Gobeille; and program partners invited students along with their local program representatives. New grants and their recipients included Vermont Child Nutrition grant awards to the Rutland Parent-Child Center, ECE, of Rutland ($15,000) and the ARK Child Care, ECE, of Addison ($1,000).