Farmers take the lead in lake cleanup

Vermont Agricultural Quality Partnership's recent East Creek watershed tour in Addison County provided an insightful look at the coordinated team and strategic approaches underway to improve water quality.

MIDDLEBURY | Vermont farmers, long the unfair main target of environmentalists concerned about high-phosphorous runoff into the Lake Champlain basin, are aware of the enormous cost of cleaning up the lake.

Many still talk about Vermont Treasurer Beth Pearce’s January 2017 announcement of a multimillion-dollar annual clean-up funding plan that would take 20 years to fully realize.

In October, the Vermont Agricultural Quality Partnership’s watershed tour in the Orwell area provided an insightful look at the coordinated team and strategic approaches underway to improve water quality.

Whereas farmers are being proactive, municipalities such as Burlington and Rutland deserve to be in the cross hairs for their recent failures at wastewater treatment plants that have caused millions of gallons of effluent to reach the lake.

Farmers are no longer taking environmentalists’ complaints sitting down. Instead, they’re taking an active role on the land and helping to improve water quality throughout the region.

As evidence of a growing consciousness-raising movement within the farming community around the lake, a recent water-quality-related bus tour event was held in Addison County. The October event helped showcase farmers’ efforts and sustainable farming techniques.

Hosted by the Vermont Agricultural Quality Partnership, the tour toured farms and watershed points of interest and focused on how farmers can help conserve watershed areas around the lake basin.

Attendees were receptive to the ideas demonstrated during the tour. Several farmers were front-and-center on the tour by talking about specific things they are doing around the barn and fields to improve local water quality.

The unusual bus trek specifically highlighted conservation efforts in the East Creek and McKenzie Brook watersheds. The two watersheds are located around the town of Orwell, which stands just east of Lake Champlain.

According to Ryan Patch, deputy of the Water Quality Division of the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets, more than 40 people participated in the tour, including members of the Vermont Legislature, University of Vermont Extension staff and county, state and federal personnel.

Partnership member representatives taking part in the bus tour included those from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service, USDA Farm Service Agency, Vermont Association of Conservation Districts, United States Fish and Wildlife Service, University of Vermont Extension, Vermont Agency of Natural Resources Department of Environmental Conservation, Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, and the Lake Champlain Basin Program.

On-location presentations and discussions at the tour’s watershed stops looked at the strategic approaches underway to improve water quality. The goal of the tour was to help Addison County farmers become team members with the state in reaching water quality goals.

The partnership’s focus in working with farmers around the East Creek and McKenzie Brook watersheds is linked to the state’s “South Lake Champlain Basin Tactical Plan” completed a year ago. The plan outlines what has to be done to reduce storm water and farm runoff in the region.

Considering the 2017 “Clean Water Report” noted above, the cost of cleaning up Lake Champlain will not be cheap. The costs will be borne by state and federal taxpayers. And the costs borne more directly by farmers shouldn’t be ignored either.

Among the attendees of the Addison County bus tour was Vermont’s Agriculture Secretary, Anson Tebbetts. Getting on and off the bus, he was afforded a look at several farms and their activities in the dual watershed around Orwell.

“Hearing about conservation is one thing, but learning about conservation from Vermont farmers really brings it home,” Secretary Tebbetts said following the partnership’s Addison County bus tour.

“Through this water quality partnership, efforts to improve water quality are in full force. While we may not see the results of our work for some time, it is important to recognize and learn about all of the work being done,” he added.

Note: An expanded version of this story first appeared on True North Reports Online.