Fatal fire in Addison County

GRANVILLE | On Jan. 5, at approximately 4:38 p.m., 911 operators received a call regarding a residential fire at 210 Post Office Hill Rd. in the town of Granville, Vermont.

The Granville Volunteer Fire Department, as well as local mutual aid departments, responded to the scene to suppress the fire. The fire department reported there was indication that one of the residents was unaccounted for. Members of the Vermont State Police Field Force Division, Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) and Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit along with the Division of Fire Safety, responded to investigate.

At approximately 1329 hours, human remains were located within the debris of the structure. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) was notified and an Assistant Medical Examiner (AME) responded to assist investigators at the scene. The remains will be sent to the OCME in Burlington for autopsy to try and determine cause and manner of death as well as positive identification. The resident of this address, that is unaccounted for, has been identified as Nathan Twitchell, 37, of 210 Post Office Hill Rd.

Investigators will continue to investigate in conjunction with the OCME and the Addison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Authorities told reporters that further updates will follow regarding cause and manner of death as well as the positive identification of the remains when that information becomes available.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to contact either Det. Sgt. Thomas McCoy-BCI or Det. Sgt. Steven Otis-Vermont Fire/Explosion Investigation Unit at 802-722- 4600. ■