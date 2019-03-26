Fatal vehicle crash in Addison

ADDISON | On March 22, at approximately 6:55 a.m., troopers from the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks were called to a reported two-vehicle, head-on crash on Vermont Route 22A in the town of Addison. Information presented to the Vermont State Police dispatcher indicated the female operator of one of the vehicles was trapped, unresponsive and possibly not breathing.

Troopers located both vehicles, one of which, a blue Subaru Impreza AWD, was overturned and on its roof, partially in the southbound lane of travel. The second vehicle, a red Honda Accord, was at a position of rest on the lawn of a private residence, adjacent to the southbound lane of travel, perpendicular to the roadway. The Honda had sustained heavy contact and induced damage to the left side of the vehicle.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the blue Subaru, operated by Ian Labounty, was traveling northbound, while the Honda, operated by Cecile Druzba, was traveling southbound. Labounty traveled left of center and struck Druzba, in the southbound lane. The impact between the vehicles caused the Subaru to overturn and come to rest on its roof while the Honda traveled off the roadway, ultimately coming to rest on a private lawn. Both operators and a passenger were transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

Druzba, succumbed to her injuries.

Labounty and the passenger in the other vehicle were treated and released.

Airbags had deployed in both vehicles.

Town Line Response, the Addison Volunteer Fire Department, Vergennes Area Rescue Squad and VTrans responded to the scene to assist.

An investigation determined that Labounty may have fallen asleep while he was driving. It was learned that Labounty consumed impairing drugs that may have contributed to this sleepiness.

Two drug recognition experts conducted a drug influence evaluation to determine if Labounty was impaired. This evaluation revealed that Labounty was under the influence and was unable to operate a vehicle safely. A sample of Labounty’s blood is pending toxicological analysis to conclusively determine the impairing substance. The investigation is continuing at this time.

Labounty has been issued citations for violations of T23 VSA 1201, Driving Under the Influence: Drugs and Title 23 VSA 1091, Gross Negligent Operation, Death Resulting.