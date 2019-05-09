Fear, gas and loathing in Vermont

I am writing to express my concern about the future of Vermont gas.

As a consumer, I was thrilled when natural gas first came to Middlebury. And I still am. It’s clean, efficient, and you know the rest. In addition to it’s benefits, no more worry that the oil tank will leak causing nightmare environmental damage fixed only by a lot of money. No more giant trucks carting oil.

Until moving to Vermont, I had always lived in a state that had natural gas. It’s been around and used for a long time. The American natural gas industry got its start in 1859. It’s clean and it works.

But I am afraid to express my opinion publicly. I own a business in Addison County and fear repercussions if I disagree with the pied piper of green energy, Mr. Bill McKibben and his gang.

Just last week, Middlebury College canceled a lecture by a “right-wing” Polish politician and philosopher for safety reasons. This is horrible.

When I grew up, if you didn’t want to hear what someone had to say, you just didn’t go to their lecture. Protest was expressed peacefully. People even engaged in old-fashioned debates on the subject. Informed people voted. But nowadays young activists instead turn to intimidation. And government reacts by giving them free license.

The mob-like behavior has been allowed to form and foment. Everyone else has to make accommodations for them. It proves the broken-window theory: The broken window becomes the norm if not fixed right away.

There is also the issue of growth. If we want people to move here, and we want to encourage jobs to come here, then we must have a reliable flow of energy. When it comes to natural gas, Vermont and New Hampshire lag far behind most every other state.

I am sorry to say that we’re not ready to go all green. When we come to that point, we will go all green. But it’s like going from plow to tractor, from horse to car, from wash board to washing machine.

Human beings will gravitate toward a better solution when it works and is in place (and they’re free to do it without coersion). Until then, natural gas is a really good way to negotiate the transition.