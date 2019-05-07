Fire guts Benson village landmark

× Expand By Sandy Korda A fire heavily damaged the Benson Village Store and U.S. Post Office during the night of April 24. Firefighters from Rutland and Addison counties, as well as Whitehall, New York, responded to the alarm.

BENSON | A fire on April 29 heavily damaged the Benson Village Store and U.S. Post Office building in the Village of Benson. The building is located at 744 Lake Rd.

The building, built during the Civil War era but extensively remodeled and added on over the years, is owned by James Tillman and Robin Morzella.

Tillman’s residence is listed as the Lake Road address and Morzella’s residence is reported as Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania.

Firefighters responded to the alarm at approximately 9:12 p.m., according to Benson Fire Chief Tom Neumann.

Neumann reported that the structure fire included an occupied residence as well as the store business and post office space.

Firefighters on the scene observed that smoke was pushing from the eves with heavy fire venting from a first floor window on the south side rear of the structure.

A large portion of the rear building collapsed in the main stairway area; the integrity of the building was deemed unsafe to enter hampering firefighters and state fire investigators.

Vermont State Police Detective Sgt. Tom Williams of the VSP Rutland Barracks also reported that the fire “was found to be in the basement, first, second, and attic/roof area of the rear of the structure. The fire department was able to keep the fire contained to the building of origin without damage to surrounding residences. There was heavy fire damage in the building on all floors with smoke and water damage throughout the structure.”

Williams reported that firefighters were on scene almost 24 hours straight before the fire was put out.

Williams also noted that a male occupant was inside the structure sleeping in a second floor bedroom and was unaware of the fire inside the building. It is not clear if the occupant was co-owner Tillman.

“Several bystanders pulled a pick up truck up to the front porch area, placed a six foot step ladder in the bed, climbed onto the porch roof, and broke out the upstairs bedroom window with a broom,” according to the VSP report of the fire. “This woke the occupant who was able to exit the structure to the roof. The bystanders were then able to get him off the roof to the ground safely. The occupant suffered several cuts on his hands due to climbing through the window.”

Chief Neumann decided to contact the Vermont Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosions Unit to help determine the cause of this fire.

Fire and police officials said that the fire is not considered suspicious at this time. The fire is classified as “undetermined” while more study of the building’s electricals will be conducted.

A single, minor injury was reported during the incident. No details were available at press time.

First responders involved included the fire departments of Benson, West Haven, Fair Haven, Castleton, Poultney, Orwell, West Rutland and Whitehall New York, as well as Fair Haven Rescue and the Vermont State USAR Team.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Arson Tip Award Line at 1-800-ARSON. If information is provided that leads to an arrest, up to $5,000 could be awarded.