Fire guts historic farmhouse under renovation

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Christy Alger Firefighters from Whiting, Orwell and Brandon helped put out a fire June 13 which destroyed a historic farmhouse being renovated along Route 30. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by Christy Alger × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by Christy Alger × 4 of 4 Expand Photo by Christy Alger Prev Next

WHITING | A fire destroyed an unoccupied farmhouse that was being renovated in Sudbury on June 13.

Photo by Christy Alger

The landmark, visible to travelers along Route 30 near the intersection of Route 73, was destroyed despite several firefighters crews arriving on the scene.

Members of the Whiting , Brandon, Orwell and Cornwall fire departments responded. Sudbury does not have a fire crew because Whiting covers Sudbury calls.

The fire was reported in the early morning hours of June 13.

Whiting Fire Chief Steve White told reporters while on the scene that the building was burning furiously by the time first responders arrived from surrounding towns.

Firefighters managed to contain the fire but pesky hot spots kept them busy for several hours.

According to two firefighters on the scene, White had a negative reaction to the acrid smoke at the site and left to get inn clear air.

White said the building was located on Route 30, near Route 73 East and Route 73 West.

White did not believe arson is to blame although Vermont State Police fire experts are investigating the source of the blaze.