First COVID-19 case reported in Addison County

Photo by Lou Varricchio Coronavirus-hospital Addison County’s first official case of coronavirus was reported March 18 at the UVM Porter Medical Center in Middlebury.

MIDDLEBURY | Addison County’s first case of coronavirus was announced March 18 by Tom Thompson, interim president and COO of the UVM Health Network/Porter Medical Center (PMC) in Middlebury.

Thompson revealed that on March 18, the medical center notified the Town of Middlebury Emergency Management that a patient has tested positive for COVID-19 (novel coronavirus-2019). Patient details were not released to protect family privacy.

“The patient was screened via telemedicine, tested via our new PMC Drive Through Testing service and sent home to self-isolate per CDC guidelines,” according to Thompson. “Upon receiving the positive test result, the patient’s provider notified the individual. The patient has agreed to remain at home per clinical guidelines. The Vermont Department of Health will follow their protocol and continue monitoring.”

Thompson both new hospital and Helen Poter nursing center policy is limiting staff exposure to the public.

“Two weeks ago, PMC stood up a command center to direct our organization’s response. I want to recognize our PMC team of professionals, who are steadfast and deeply committed to assuring that our patients and community receive the best care possible,” Thompson said. ■