Flag waving not permitted here

Last week, Vermont Rep. Maxine Grad (D-Moretown), chairwoman of the House Judiciary Committee, told gun rights supporters at a public hearing to stop waving small United States flags. Why? Since when it is a crime to fly American flags in a state house?

Photo by Guy Page Vermont gun rights supporters like Evan Hughes were told to stop waving flags this size at last week’s House Judiciary Committee public hearing on S169, the firearms bill.

Grad’s shockingly un-American scolding took place during an open, public hearing for S169, the Senate anti-gun bill.

As reported by Montpelier-based reporter Guy Page of State Headliners, “Rep. Grad reportedly told the shocked audience that the flags were ‘banners’ and thus were unacceptable expressions of support for one side of the issue.” What nonsense from a state legislator who should be informed about the U.S. Constitution.

According to a report by Page, folks in the hearing waved their small American flags in support of gun rights under the Second Amendment. But Grad, an anti-gun rights lawmaker, said the flag-waving were “banners” banned by protocol and thus were not permitted.

“She banged her gavel several times to emphasize the point,” Page said. “Grad insisted the flag-waving violated the ground rules for public comment. The attendees stopped waving the flags.”

What sad goings on in the Vermont State House these days.

Such shameful, un-American (and un-Vermont) displays by certain lawmakers are a blot on Vermont history which has celebrated tolerance of all sorts as well as the freedom of expressing that tolerance. When has the U.S. flag become a symbol of partisanship and division? The U.S. flag has championed all kinds of public displays from gun rights to gay rights.

This editor believes Rep. Grad should apologize to all Vermont voters who believe in what the U.S. flag represents. This editor also suggests she be ousted from the powerful post as chairwoman of the House Judiciary Committee. If Moretown voters valued the American (and Vermont) way, they might rethink about ever sending her back to Montpelier.

“My father fought for that flag in three theaters (of war),” Vermont gun rights activist Chris Bradley said following Grad’s shameful display. “I am not a happy camper.”

Ditto.

— The Eagle