Foodaroo dazzles with food, music, performance

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury’s fifth annual food, music, street performer festival proved that the early summer event has staying power. Based on the size of the crowd attending the event at the Marble Works on June 23, this year’s edition may have been the biggest yet.

Photo by Lou Varricchio

Presented by Middlebury UndergrounD (MUD), Foodaroo accomplishes what other festivals can only dream about: that is, it brings together some of Vermont’s more eclectic culinary artisans and beverage makers, with an emphasis on Addison County and nearby vendors and farms.

This year’s attendees were relaxed and enjoyed a warm, sunny afternoon with the aroma of food and cannabis smoke drifting across the Marble Works.

This year’s event included a rousing performance by Boston-based, Australian-American Alakazam, whose real name is Al Millar.

An international street, circus and sideshow performer, Millar’s act includes body contortions (like slipping through a destringed, squash racquet), blue comedy (perhaps not quite so appropriate for some of the youngsters present), and highly skilled, dare-devil stunts.

Probably unknown to most Foodaroo attendees is the fact that Millar was a celebrated grand finalist on “Australia’s Got Talent” TV show and has performed in 37 countries ever since.

In addition to Millar’s quirky circus act and a live rock band, attendees enjoyed an unusual selection of vendors which included cooking competitions, dancers and the best of Vermont’s burgeoning maker movement.

According to MUD officials, Foodaroo donates a portion of its 2019 proceeds to the United Way of Addison County. Additional proceeds will act as a seed-starter, of sorts, for future MUD community events, such as the Bread and Puppet Circus show coming to the Marble Works on Aug. 7.