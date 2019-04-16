Former VSP-New Haven officer promoted

× Expand Photo provided Michael Dion

RUTLAND | Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director of the Vermont State Police, announced that Detective Sgt. Michael Dion, with the Vermont State Police (VSP) Major Crime Unit-North, has been promoted to lieutenant/station commander at the VSP Rutland Field Station.

“Dion has served the people of Vermont for more than 13 years,” according to Birmingham. “Following his graduation from the Vermont Police Academy in 2006, he was assigned to the Bradford Barracks as a trooper. He was promoted to sergeant/patrol commander at the Bradford Barracks in 2012 before transferring two years later to the New Haven Barracks. He became a detective sergeant in 2015 and served in that role at the Rockingham, Royalton and Westminster barracks and with the Major Crime Unit-North.”

Field station commanders are the local representative of the Vermont State Police to the community it serves.

“The Rutland Barracks provides police coverage throughout Rutland County, including primary law enforcement services for the towns of Benson, Chittenden, Clarendon, Danby, Hubbardton, Ira, Mendon, Middletown Springs, Mt. Holly, Mt. Tabor, Pawlet, Pittsfield, Pittsford, Poultney, Proctor, Rutland Town, Killington, Shrewsbury, Sudbury, Tinmouth, Wallingford, Wells, West Haven and West Rutland,” Birmingham noted.

“The field station also provides assistance as requested to police departments in Brandon, Castleton, Fair Haven and Rutland City, and works in close coordination with the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department.”

Troopers based in Rutland patrol 270 miles of state highway within the county, according to Birmingham. In addition, the Rutland Barracks has a satellite station at the Castleton Police Department.