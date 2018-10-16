Four vehicles in Route 7 collision

LEICESTER | On Sept. 25, at approximately 4:55 p.m., troopers from the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks responded to the area of U.S. Route 7 and Fern Lake Road in the town of Leicester for a report of a four vehicle collision. It was raining at the time of the collision and the roadways were wet.

An initial investigation revealed that all four vehicles were travelling north on Route 7 prior to the collision.

A vehicle, operated by Lawrence Ziegler, 59, of Bridport, stopped on Route 7 and activated his vehicle’s left turn signal while waiting for traffic to clear in the southbound lane of travel in order to make a left hand turn into a driveway.

Another vehicle, operated by Jessica Grover, 17, of Mendon, was travelling behind Ziegler at a speed of approximately 50 MPH. Grover failed to yield to Ziegler’s vehicle stopped in the roadway. Grover attempted to brake, but was unable to avoid the collision. This collision caused minor damage to the rear end of one vehicle and moderate front end damage to another.

A fourth vehicle, operated by Michael Castelli, 45, of Middlebury, was travelling behind Grover’s vehicle at a speed of approximately 50 mph. Castelli observed vehicle brake suddenly. Castelli was able to maneuver around Grover and Ziegler and avoided the collision. There was no damage to his vehicle.

A vehicle operated by Jacob Sweatt, 23, of Leicester, was travelling behind Castelli. Sweatt was travelling at a speed of approximately 45 MPH when he observed a vehicle make a sudden swerve into the southbound lane. Sweatt subsequently rear-ended Grover’s vehicle causing extensive damage to his vehicle and Grover’s

Neither alcohol nor drugs were a factor in this collision.