Free radon gas test kits

MIDDLEBURY | Radon is colorless, odorless and can invade your home. But you won’t know if this naturally occurring, radioactive gas derived from uranium deposits buried deep underground is present at unsafe levels in your home–unless you test for it.

That’s why the Vermont Health Department is making it easy for Vermonters to find out if their homes have high levels of radon – by offering free test kits.

Breathing air with radon can increase your risk of getting lung cancer. Radon decays into radioactive particles that damage lung tissue and can lead to lung cancer over the course of a person’s lifetime. If you smoke and your home has high levels of radon, your risk of getting lung cancer is especially high.

“Testing is the only way to know whether your home has too much radon,” said Health Commissioner Mark Levine, M.D. “More than 52,000 Vermonters have already tested their homes. Make 2020 the year you check whether yours is safe from this dangerous gas.”

One in seven Vermont homes has high levels of radon. Radon gas enters homes from the surrounding soil and bedrock. It doesn’t matter where or how old your home is – it can still have high levels of radon.

The Health Department’s kits test the air in your home over time because radon levels can change daily, weekly and seasonally. If you do get a high result, there are steps you can take to reduce the level of radon in your home.

You can request the free kit by emailing your name, mailing address, physical address and telephone number to radon@vermont.gov or call 1-800-439-8550. ■