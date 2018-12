× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio

RUTLAND TOWN | The Friendly’s Restaurant on U.S. Route 7, Main Street, in Rutland Town closed last week. The restaurant no longer fit in the owner’s plans which included opening new Friendly’s in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Alison Krawczyk, a spokeswoman for Friendly’s, said the eatery opened in 1979. Another Friendly’s, located in Bennington, also closed last week.