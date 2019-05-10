Front seat compassion

Editor’s note: Need a lift? Ride along with Orwell resident Tom Pinsonneault, a volunteer bus driver, and discover who you will meet in this week installment of ACTR (Addison County Transit Resources) Riders, titled “Compassion.”

Photo provided Writer Tom Pinsonneault lives in Orwell, Vermont. He is an ACTR volunteer driver with many heartwarming stories to tell.

Some people are eager to talk, motivated to tell their story or looking for that attentive ear or sounding board. All of this is true, I discovered, as ACTR Riders take their place in the front seat of the van-bus I drive, otherwise known as “riding shotgun” with Tom.

I have also discovered that listening is not as easy as one might think: Listening requires thinking and during the thinking process, sometimes just sometimes, emotions and the caring heart become involved.

”Even though there are friends or regulars, like my ACTR drivers or personal doctors, what hurts the most is the abandonment,” one female rider recently remarked to me.

Continuing, she recalled, ”one day I have a very good and high-paying job with many friends and a great professional and social life. The next day, I am struck down with a brain disorder. I became deathly ill. Doctors pumped all kinds of chemicals into my body. Nothing seemed to work and all their efforts aimed at saving me seemed to be in vain. The prognosis for recovery was not positive.”

For a long time, she added, “I couldn’t do anything. I couldn’t drive my car anymore, my memory was undependable. There was just so much I couldn’t do. No one seems to understand. They look at me and they don’t see anything physically wrong and can’t comprehend why I don’t remember their name or why I can’t drive a car or do some kind of work or remember that I have an appointment but I don’t know with who or where or why.” It seemed, to me, to be so frustrating.

“But the loss of (dear) friends was the most heartbreaking,” she confided. “Once I was disabled, my friends left me. One by one, they abandoned me.”

This is tragic to hear yet my passenger friend has an inner light and deep courage; in spite of her personal challenges, she is self-assured and determined to get on with life.

“My life is improving slowly. I no longer take any prescription drugs,” she stressed. ”I am in counseling therapy and my doctor no longer charges me for his services. I am beginning to feel renewed. My family has always been there for me, for which I am forever thankful and grateful. I am remembering more and more but I continue to need reminders on a daily basis. I... have difficulty remembering what day it is today.”

It was not easy for me to hear this young woman bare her heart to me. Conversations like this help me, an ACTR volunteer, to see a world beyond my own; in this larger world I am but an outsider looking in; I am feeling helpless.

The woman stares off into some other world where I am an alien, an outsider. Almost whispering, she concluded. ”I wish my life was back to the way it was two years ago but I am just thankful to be feeling better and slowly but surely improving my quality of life. I am so appreciative there are some who really understand what has happened to me and how it has changed my life and show compassion for me.”

Arriving at our destination this one-way ACTR ride is concluded. I park the vehicle and open the door for my passenger. I choose to walk her to the front door of her destination. And I wish her the sincerest of best wishes as I turn and return to the driver’s seat.

Before turning on the van’s ignition I close my eyes. I take a deep breath. I exhale slowly. To myself I profoundly wish that she will achieve all that she desires in this brief life on earth, a return to that old and familiar world now missed.

As I steer the van away from the curb and into the stream of traffic, I consider my own life and the many touching, local lives that cross my path.