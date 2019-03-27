Gasoline prices continue to rise

× Expand Public domain photo by CC0

MIDDLEBURY | Unless you’re among Vermont’s growing group of charged-up E.V. motorists, you’re probably noticing gasoline prices are on the rise in the Green Mountain State, once again.

Gasoline prices in Vermont are the highest among the northern New England states although they are below the national average.

Vermont’s average current price is $2.55 per gallon, which is six cents higher than the previous week, and 16 cents higher than a month ago, as reported by AAA Northern New England.

“As the weather warms, more people are driving, which is causing an increase in demand for retail gasoline and at the same time supplies are shrinking as refineries go offline to prepare for the manufacture of summer-blend gasoline,” according to Dan Goodman, spokesman for AAA, American Automobile Association of Northern New England. “With spring, refinery maintenance season getting underway, drivers can expect retail gasoline prices to continue to rise.

Goodman noted that “Baker Hughes Inc. reported that the U.S. lost one oil rig last week, bringing the total to 833...”

For various reasons, the price increase is in effect for yet another week;the increase reflects crude oil prices which topped the $60 mark.

“At $2.59, the national gas price average is seven cents more expensive on the week and 22-cents more than last month,” Goodman said.

Elsewhere in the region, New Hampshire’s average current price is $2.46 per gallon, which is eight cents higher than one week ago, and 18 cents higher than a month ago while Maine’s average current price is $2.54 per gallon, which is eight cents higher than one week ago, and 22 cents higher than a month ago.