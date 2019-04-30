Gasoline prices on the rise

MIDDLEBURY | Get ready for the upward creep of gasoline prices at the pump this spring and summer.

According to Dan Goodman of AAA Northern New England based in Maine, Vermonters, along with fellow motorists in northern New England, are seeing petrol prices at the pump go up by as much as 10 cents from the same time a week ago.

Vermont’s average current price is $2.80 per gallon, which is 7 cents higher than one week ago, and 20 cents higher than a month ago, according to Goodman. New Hampshire’s average current price is $2.73 per gallon.

“The national average is $2.88 an increase of 4 cents from last week,” Goodman reported.

The rise in pump prices, according to AAA, is connected to the end of waivers for nations importing oil from Iran.

The average current price in the New England region is $2.80 per gallon, which is 10 cents more than a week ago, and 23 cents higher than one month ago.

“With the end of the waiver sanctions, Americans could see increased gas prices this summer, leading to the national average flirting with the $3 per gallon mark,” Goodman said.

In a AAA news statement last week, Goodman reported that in November 2018, the U.S. reimposed sanctions on exports of Iranian oil, however, waivers were granted to allow some countries to continue making limited oil purchases from Iran for six months.

Increases in U.S. domestic production means that energy markets are well supplied, Goodman noted.