× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio

MIDDLEBURY | A significant storm with snow and winds was expected to create driving difficulties in Vermont Jan. 19-20. While public schools were scheduled to close for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on Jan. 21, some meteorologists were predicting lingering effects suggesting weather-related closings were possible. Pictured: A snow-covered gazebo along Halladay Road in Middlebury.