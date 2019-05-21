Good news for working moms

× Expand Stock photo Vermont scores well as a supportive place for working mothers.

MIDDLEBURY | If you’re a working motherliving in Vermont, you’re probably in the best place to access all the resources and needs for your family life.

With Mother’s Day just past and more than 70 percent of moms with young children working today, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2019’s Best & Worst States for Working Moms as well as accompanying videos.

In order to help ease the burden on “Women Who Work,” particularly moms, WalletHub compared the attractiveness of each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia for a working mother based on 16 key metrics.

The data set ranges from median women’s salary to female unemployment rate to day-care quality.

WalletHub’s survey results for Vermont are as follows: Life as a Working Mom in Vermont (1=best; 25=avg.)

4th – Pediatricians per capita

2nd – Gender pay gap (women’s earnings as percentage of men’s)

4th – Ratio of female executives to male executives

1st – Female unemployment rate

11th – Parental-leave policy score

9th – Average length of woman’s workday (in hours)

20th – Percentage of single-mom families in poverty

For Addison County, working single-mother Jessica Guteri, the WalletHub confirms some of her own personal findings about living in Vermont.

Guteri works commutes from her home in Addison County to her placement of employment in Rutland Town.

“Being a single mom who has to work, it is not always easy,” Guteri told the Eagle, “but I have to say Vermont is a great place to raise kids, also to get medical and other help you need. I work in retail and my income increased in the past year; with a better economy now than just a few years ago, I am feeling good about myself, my kids and the future.”

For the full WalletHub report, see wallethub.com/edu/best-states-for-working-moms/3565.