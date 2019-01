× Expand File photo

The Vermont Dairy Promotion Council wants to partner with teaching professionals in Addison and Rutland counties to develop dairy-related educational programs for students in Pre-K to 12th grade. $10,000 is available for dairy ed and career development for grades 7-12. $25,000 is available for Pre-K through 6th grade. For details, contact Ali Zipparo at 802-505-1822.