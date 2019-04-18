Goulet leads in win over Plymouth State

× Expand Photo provided by Castleton University Cameron Goulet

CASTLETON | Behind a strong starting pitching performance from Cameron Goulet, the Castleton University baseball team defeated the Plymouth State Panthers 7-5 last Wednesday evening at Pappas Field on the campus of Franklin Pierce University.

The Spartans improve to 11-11 overall and 3-3 in Little East action, while Plymouth State falls to 9-12 and 2-4 in conference play.

Castleton got to the Plymouth State starter immediately, forcing him out after just 16 pitches. Leading off with a walk, Deagan Poland moved around to third after Davis Mikell singled to right. A double in the left-field gap by Dylan Bailey plated the first run of the contest. Mikell proceeded to score in the next at-bat on a balk before Dillon Benham smacked a sacrifice fly. John Stewart III followed moments later to plate the Spartans fourth run of the frame.

Taking advantage of two fielding errors in the bottom of the fifth – allowing Matt Jackson and Benham to reach safely – Jaxon Millet crushed the offering to deep center. The double brought both runners around to score and was the first RBI of Millet’s career. He finished with two hits before being lifted for a pinch runner.

Goulet turned in a strong performance, firing 5.1 innings and surrendering three hits. The junior hurler struck out eight opposing hitters and surrendered a solo shot in his only blemish of the evening.

Coming out of the bullpen, Jacob Nadeau tossed 2.1 frames, fanning four Panthers. Andy Kenosh relieved him in the eighth and completed the contest, earning his first save of the year.

Offensively, the Spartans recorded nine hits in the contest led by two apiece from Mikell and Bailey. Benham, Jackson and Poland each tallied a base knock.

Refusing to back down, Plymouth State battled back in the eighth to score four runs, bringing the score to 7-5. Three of those runs came around on a two-out bases-clearing double by the Panthers’ centerfielder.