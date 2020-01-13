Gov. Scott’s speech: Protests amid a call for unity

Photo by Lou Varricchio State-of-the-State Phil Scott R. Christopher Di Mezzo: “Governor Scott’s three years in office have proven him to be nothing more than a passive obstructionist trying to get reelected.” Pictured: Gov. Phil Scott speaking in Middlebury in 2016.

MIDDLEBURY | Vermont Gov. Phil Scott’s fourth “State of the State” address to lawmakers was faced with hecklers from inside the State House last Thursday. The annual address was carried live by Vermont Public Radio as well as multiple streaming outlets online.

While Scott made no new revelations, as he sought unity in Montpelier and across the state. Scott’s speech was met with quiet support from fellow Republicans, and far less so by Democrats and Progressives under the Montpelier’s Golden Dome.

Scott urged unity in dealing with the state’s “seismic shift” in demographic changes, slowing population growth, job creation, drug addiction concerns, various community challenges, and an overall anemic economy.

Following Scott’s speech, Vermont Democratic Party spokesperson, R. Christopher Di Mezzo, reacted strongly.

“Governor Scott’s three years in office have proven him to be nothing more than a passive obstructionist trying to get reelected. Since taking office, Phil Scott has done little more than paint a dire picture of the State of our State — reducing Vermont’s stature in an effort to elevate his own...,” according to Di Mezzo. “At Scott’s first real chance to make Vermont a more affordable and attractive place for young people to live, he vetoed legislation that would give folks a raise and guarantee workers a fair paid leave program. This governor claims to be watching out for Vermonters and yet he has proven to care more about corporate interests than the interests of the people who elected him.”

However, Betsy Bishop, president of the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, was supportive while distancing the organization from Scott’s pessimism over the demographic data.

“We agree with Governor Scott’s assessment that Vermont is facing a demographic crisis which is defining a challenging future. Yet, Vermont has so much to offer for individuals and businesses,” Bishop said following the speech. “The Vermont Chamber continues to focus on attracting more workers to our state, believing that is the best path toward strong and growing communities. To achieve this, we recommend appropriate funding for workforce training programs, relocation efforts, and marketing to encourage people to live and work in Vermont. While many state programs are focused on bringing more Vermonters into the workforce, we need to also be more welcoming to all people. Those are our future Vermonters.”

Scott’s support of after-school programs was praised by Holly Morehouse of Vermont Afterschool, Inc.

“We’re thrilled to hear the Governor’s proposal on ‘Afterschool for All’ and look forward to working with everyone to make this a reality,” she said last Friday. “We know young people make a better Vermont, and we can work together to provide many opportunities afterschool and over the summer for young people to grow into healthy, happy Vermonters.”

Shortly after Scott began his address, a group of protesters interrupted the speech by chanting. They continued to demonstrate uninterrupted for several minutes before being asked to stop. Eventually, Vermont Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman requested that the Sergeant at Arms clear the disruptive demonstrators from the House Chamber.

Law enforcement members from the Capitol Police Department, assisted by the Vermont State Police and county sheriff departments, removed 16 protesters from the chamber without incident. One person, identified as Henry Harris, 41, of Peacham, Vermont, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct. He is due in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, in Barre at a later date. The remaining individuals were released on verbal no-trespass orders. ■