Gov. Scott salutes CVU, homeschoolers

× Expand Photo by Champlain College School teams participated in the CyberPatriot XI competition. Pictured: Champlain Professor Duane Dunston is a CyberPatriot mentor.

HINESBURG | Last week, Gov. Phil Scott recognized eight Vermont high school teams which participated in this year’s CyberPatriot XI competition, part of the nation’s largest youth cyber-education program.

Locally, teams from Champlain Valley Union High School and Champlain Valley Homeschoolers took part.

“Congratulations to all the teams who represented Vermont this year,” Scott said. “This competition, and others like it, help spark young Vermonters’ interest in cybersecurity, which is so important as we work to give our young people the tools they need for good careers and look to develop the next generation of professionals in this field.”

According to a news statement by Rebecca Kelley of Gov. Scott’s office, “teams act as the I.T. (information technology) departments of small companies or organizations to find and resolve vulnerabilities on virtual images, tracking their progress on a live score board.

“This is the seventh year Vermont schools have participated with competitors, including Champlain Valley Union High School, Champlain Valley Homeschoolers, Green Mountain Civil Air Patrol Composite Squadron, Harwood Union High School, Northfield High School and South Burlington High School.”

“Seeing the students in action, you could really tell that this curriculum was engaging for them and has taught them problem-solving skills in cybersecurity,” said Vermont’s Chief Information Security Officer Nicholas Andersen. “This is exactly the type of opportunity that our students in Vermont need today, and I hope to see other schools join this program soon.”

Kelley added that Vermont will partner with the SANS Institute of North Bethesda, Maryland, to bring the Girls Go CyberStart challenge to Vermont for a second year.

“Girls Go CyberStart is a free, forward-thinking cybersecurity skills program designed to educate and inspire high school girls about the opportunities and rewards of a career in cybersecurity. In the program, students complete games and challenges in which they learn and apply cybersecurity skills including forensics, open-source intelligence, cryptography and web application security,” according to a news release by Kelley.

The Vermont CyberPatriot program is sponsored by the Green Mountain Chapter of Vermont’s Air Force Association which hosted several cyber training days in conjunction with Champlain College.

Another effort, the CyberGenerations program is geared for senior citizens and provides resources which can help seniors identify potential cyber threats aimed at them or other family members.