Green Mt. College to close

× Expand Photo provided Green Mountain College in Rutland County will close its doors this spring. Pictured: GMC students learn outdoor cooking skills on the frozen lawn between Withey Hall and Griswold Library last month.

POULTNEY | Green Mountain College (GMC) was founded in 1834 as Troy Conference Academy, a coeducational institution. For 185 years, the college’s faculty has educated local and out-of-state students.

This year, GMC will close its doors forever. Last week, college President Dr. Bob Allen, announced that the college would close at the end of the spring semester due to financial problems and declining enrollment.

Similar worries are facing other Vermont colleges as enrollments at liberal arts colleges continue to decline.

According to Allen, in 1974, the school changed its name to Green Mountain College and began offering four-year baccalaureate degrees. During the 1990s, the college began to focus on environmentalism and advocacy with a decided turn to the left in its political outlook.

“I regretfully announce that after a 185-year legacy, Green Mountain College will be closing,” Allen told students last week.

“Although the trustees of the college have not yet set a specific closing date, we anticipate cessation of operations after the spring 2019 semester. The (GMC) Board of Trustees has concluded it is in the best interests of our students, prospective students, faculty and staff to notify them of this decision at this time, so they can make informed choices for their future. Our most important concern is supporting all members of the GMC family in this difficult time.”

Allen said that the decision to close Green Mountain College was made after a “tireless pursuit of multiple options.” Allen reached out for new partnerships and a reorganization of campus finances to no avail.

“Despite our noteworthy accomplishments related to social and environmental sustainability, we have not been able to assure the economic sustainability of the college,” he said.

“Financial challenges are impacting liberal arts colleges throughout the country and Green Mountain College is no exception. These financial challenges, the product of major changes in demographics and costs, are the driving factors behind our decision to close at the end of this academic year.”

Allen said that closing plans will include options to complete comparable programs at other institutions both in and out of state, information about credit transfers and student records, question and answer briefings, contact information for transition advisors and counselors, as well as any changes to the academic calendar.

“We will be providing more details of our closing plans as they are available, and there will be regular updates as we move forward,” Allen said.

The fate of college facilities, which includes a recent addition of a state-of-the-art campus biomass heat and power plant, has not been determined at this time.