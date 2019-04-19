Green Up Day starts with us

Most Vermonters know about Green Up Day. Green Up Day is designated as the first Saturday in May.

Since the 1970s, it has become a special day here in Vermont when many volunteers get involved in the back-breaking community wide spring clean up of roadside litter. And need we really point out that there’s a heck of a lot of roadside litter to clean up around here?

From our vantage point, there are two main culprits you can blame for Vermont’s enduring and growing roadside litter problem: the litter bug scofflaws who toss trash out of their motor vehicles and the owners of the property where this unwanted trash happens to land.

Regarding the pernicious litter bugs around us: it’s obvious that these selfish folks don’t care much for the places where they travel. For whatever psychological reasons, they choose to toss-out trash along our roadsides, in front of our homes, businesses and natural areas.

We understand the superficial aspects of the littering phenomena: maybe it’s just easier to toss out a McDonald’s hamburger wrapper or an empty Jiffy Mart beverage cup instead of taking it home to trash it. But on a deeper level, maybe there’s a passive-aggressive (unconscious or not), personal statement being made? Perhaps a visible statement of being personally estranged from the local community? If that’s the case, then the litter bug’s problem needs professional help. But our problem is then cleaning up the selfish messes resulting along our roadsides.

Now, regarding the responsibilities of landowners where this trash ends up: How difficult is it to get off of the living room recliner and pick up the litter fouling your own property line?

Do we miss something announced in the news recently? Perhaps there’s a widespread outbreak of adynamia?

So, why let someone else’s unwanted litter pile up along your property? Maybe it’s a sense that since the trash which falls along that portion of road frontage owned by town or state, why bother?

Regardless of such lazy excuses to do nothing to help reduce roadside trash, when you can’t even stoop to pick up trash where you live, you are a serious part of the problem and spoiler of your own nest.

While we applaud the more than 22,500 volunteers expected to take part in this year’s Green Up Day in Vermont, we can’t help “boo” all of Vermont’s selfish (and often drunken) litter bugs plus all the lazy folks and neighbors who see trash along their property lines and choose to ignore it. “Let some community volunteer pick it up for me because I have better thinks to do like watch TV or fiddle on the Internet.”

If we all overcame our post-modern adynamic tendencies and regularly policed the roadsides for litter right here where we live, the need for Green Up Day might vanish. Imagine Green Up Day as just a quaint memory of a past time when no one really gave a damn about the environment and where they lived.