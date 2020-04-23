Grocery supplies improving

× Expand Photo courtesy Hannaford VT-042520-Grocery-supply-improves Vermont’s grocery supply chain is improving, according to a Vermont Retail and Grocers’ Association.

MIDDLEBURY | Vermont’s grocery supply chain is improving, according to a Vermont Retail and Grocers’ Association (VRGA) Supply update which was published in Middlebury’s official Emergency Management Bulletin of April 13.

As of April 8, according to the VRGA, most supplies were strong, however, resupplying bath tissue is still a concern .

Bread: The supply is nearly recovered.

Milk: There is ample supply.

Eggs: Supply has improved, but the cost increase is dramatic, with a dozen eggs costing roughly $3.

Cheese: The supply is improving.

Paper towels and bath tissue: The supply of paper towels is improving, but bath tissue sells as fast as it gets on the shelf. Sale volume is comparable to this time last year, but resupply remains a challenge.

Wipes, hand sanitizer, and isopropyl alcohol: No improvements; it’s still a struggle to get a supply.

Meat: The supply of beef, chicken, and pork is improving significantly.

Produce, deli, bakery goods: There is ample supply.

Pasta/canned vegetables/box-prepared products: The supply is challenged and is working on catching up. ■