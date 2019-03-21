Grow your own: citrus, that is

× Expand Photo by Deborah Benoit Grow your own: You can grow citrus right in your home here in Vermont. The trick is choosing a dwarf variety suitable for growing in a container.

When the wait for spring gets you down, would the scent of lemon blossoms lift your mood?

Well, you don’t need to hop a plane to Florida or Texas. You can grow citrus right in your home, no matter where you live. The trick is choosing a dwarf variety suitable for growing in a container.

Meyer lemon (Citrus x meyeri) is a popular, easy-to-grow choice, but a variety of citrus plants are available by mail order or through a nursery. If you shop locally, you often can find a plant in bud or bloom.

Whether you choose a Meyer lemon, a Persian lime (Citrus x latifolia) or some other dwarf citrus, with little more effort than required for other houseplants, you can enjoy the sweet fragrance and ultimately, fruit.

Citrus enjoys temperatures between 50 and 85 degrees Fahrenheit, with temperatures around 65 being ideal. During warm weather your citrus will do best outdoors. Avoid windy locations or anywhere your plant might be subject to standing water.

When the weather turns colder, bring your citrus plant inside. First, move it to a shaded area outdoors, then onto a porch, and then indoors. By gradually acclimating it to less sun, you reduce the chance of adverse effects from the change in conditions from outdoors to in.

This same process should be followed in reverse when moving you’re plant from inside to out in summer to avoid sunburn damage to the foliage.

Your citrus plant needs plenty of bright light, around 8 to 12 hours daily of sunlight or sunlight supplemented with grow lights.

Thoroughly water your citrus plant once or twice a week when the first inch or so below the soil’s surface feels dry. Citrus prefers moist, but not wet, soil. Never allow the pot to sit in water or dry out completely.

Indoors, dry air can be a problem. To increase humidity, group other houseplants nearby. Container-grown citrus is likely to bloom in spring, though buds can appear year-round, even when fruit is already ripening on the plant.

You won’t need another citrus plant to cross pollinate to produce fruit, but you will need to give the flowers a little assistance. You can gently shake the plant to encourage pollination. Using a cotton swab to pollinate the flowers also works well.

Soon after, tiny, green fruit should appear. Don’t be discouraged if some drop. There may have been more flowers pollinated than the plant can support, or it may be stressed due to moving from one location to another or too much or too little water.

Fruit typically matures in six to nine months although some, such as oranges, take up to a year. Once the fruit has ripened, it can remain on the citrus plant for some time before picking.

- Deborah J. Benoit is a UVM Extension master gardener from North Adams, Massachusetts, who is part of the Bennington County Chapter.