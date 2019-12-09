Gun shots, death in Bristol

BRISTOL | As the investigation continues into the Dec. 3 shooting that involved two state troopers, Vermont State Police officials are identifying the man who was shot as Greg West, 28, of Bristol.

West is a resident of the Lower Notch Road home where the incident occurred.

At about 9:50 p.m. on Dec. 3, a 911 call was placed from a relative of West’s at the Lower Notch Road home. The caller reported that West was intoxicated, threatening and had damaged the home, and that there were several children inside. The caller also indicated that West had a shotgun.

Two state troopers and an officer with the Bristol Police Department responded to the residence (see below). They encountered West on the steep driveway between the home and Lower Notch Road. The troopers and the officer had several verbal exchanges with West, trying to deescalate the situation, offering to get help for West and encouraging him to put down the shotgun. West ultimately refused to drop the shotgun, and the two troopers fired multiple rounds from their patrol rifles, striking West multiple times.

The troopers and the Bristol officer then immediately rendered first aid to West and called an ambulance to the scene. Rescue crews brought West to a medical helicopter, which airlifted him to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. West underwent surgery and was in critical but stable condition as of 9 a.m. on Dec. 4.

Detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations, joined by members of the Crime Scene Search Team and Field Force Division, are continuing to investigate the incident, from the domestic violence that is alleged to have occurred prior to police involvement through the circumstances surrounding the officer-involved shooting.

The VSP are identifying the two troopers who fired their patrol rifles as Robert Helm and Matthew Hood. They are both assigned to the New Haven Barracks. Helm joined the Vermont State Police in 2014 as a trooper at the Derby Barracks. He transferred to the New Haven Barracks in 2016, then worked on temporary assignment at the Rutland Barracks from 2017 to 2018 before returning to New Haven.

Hood began work as a trooper at the Rutland Barracks in January 2018 before transferring to New Haven in November.

The Bristol Police Department officer who also responded to the call is identified as Jori Fairbanks. ■