Hajj: A spiritual journey for Middlebury couple

× Expand Photo provided by One World Library Project Members of the Islamic Society of Vermont attired in the garments men are required to wear during their pilgrimage. From left to right: Masood Ali, Yusuf Ali, Farhad Kahn, Nazmul Habib, Mujahid Muhammad. After the completion of Hajj, men are required to shave their heads.

MIDDLEBURY | Last summer, Middlebury residents Farhad and Amtul Khan fulfilled a lifelong dream and a spiritual obligation: they completed their pilgrimage to Mecca.

The couple discussed their trek during a special presentation titled, “Hajj: A Spiritual Journey,” held at the Lawrence Memorial Library in Bristol last week. The event was sponsored by One World Library Project.

The Khans are active members of the Burlington-based Islamic Society of Vermont (ISVT), which currently has roughly 3,500 members from such countries as Bosnia, Somalia, India and Iraq. The Khans originally hail from India. 16 other members of ISVT joined the Khans on their pilgrimage.

Photo provided by One World Library Project Farhad and Amtul Khan of Middlebury in the outside yard of the Grand Mosque in Medina, also known as the Prophet’s Mosque. The Khans discussed their pilgrimage at the Lawrence Memorial Library in Bristol.

The pilgrimage to Mecca, also known as the Hajj, is an elaborate journey taken by millions of Muslims each year during the last month on the Islamic calendar. It involves a number of ritual practices and a great deal of tradition.

During the presentation in Bristol, the Khans shared images of their journey as explained the details of their pilgrimage. The program was interactive as several audience members asked questions.

Farhad and Amtul Khan are owners of One Dollar Market on Court Street (U.S. Route 7) in Middlebury, and parents of three children. Farhad is a past president of the Islamic Society of Vermont and also served as a vice president of Kids4Peace Vermont, an interfaith youth movement dedicated to turning divided societies into communities of lasting peace by bringing together Muslim, Jewish, Christian and other youth for summer and school-year programs.

Both Farhad and Amtul are currently studying at Community College of Vermont. Farhad is also a Middlebury selectman.

One World Library Project is a local community non-profit that “Brings the World to our Community” through regular programs as well as a collection of adult and children’s books and films about world cultures, all of which can be found at the Lawrence Memorial Library.

The library’s online catalog has a full listing of OWLP items available for checkout at lawrencelibrary.net.