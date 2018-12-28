Hall retires from state police

× Expand File photo Major Glenn Hall joins other members of the Vermont State Police during graduation ceremonies for the 106th Basic Training Class at the Vermont Police Academy in Pittsford on Nov. 16. Hall retired effective Dec. 21 following 28 years of service to the state of Vermont.

PITTSFORD | Major Glenn Hall, who joined the Vermont State Police (VSP) nearly three decades ago and rose through the ranks from road trooper to the VSP criminal division commander, retired Dec. 21 following a career dedicated to serving his fellow Vermonters.

Hall, who has led the criminal division since 2013, is one of the longest serving majors in the history of the Vermont State Police. One of the agency’s three divisions, the criminal division encompasses all VSP detectives and units including the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Major Crime Unit and Special Investigations.

Hall said he was proud to have worked throughout his career to help those affected by crime.

“That’s the rewarding part – to provide victims with assurances that we are here to bring offenders to justice and provide victims with as much closure as we can and hold people accountable for crimes they commit,” he said.

Hall began his career in 1990 and initially was assigned as a uniform trooper to the St. Albans barracks in northwest Vermont. In 1998, Hall was selected for assignment in the Narcotics Investigation Unit as an undercover drug investigator with the Vermont Drug Task Force.

After receiving a promotion to sergeant in 2000, Hall was assigned to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration as a task force officer and then supervised the Northern Unit of the Vermont Drug Task Force.

Hall earned his next promotion in 2004, to lieutenant, and became commander of the Vermont Drug Task Force, where he served for about two years before transferring to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation as a detective field commander at the St. Albans barracks.

In 2009, Hall received a promotion to captain as the Special Investigations Commander, and in 2012 was assigned as a uniform troop commander in A Troop, covering northwest Vermont. Since 2013, Hall has held the rank of major as the criminal division commander.

“In his 30 years of service with the Vermont State Police, Major Hall has come to epitomize what it means to be Vermont state trooper: courage, honor and integrity,” said Commissioner of Public Safety Thomas D. Anderson.

“His steady hand, sound judgment and calmness in crisis situations will be sorely missed. We wish him all the best as he begins the next chapter of his life’s journey.”

Police work runs in Hall’s family. His father, Glenn Sr., retired from the Vermont State Police in 1990 as a captain following a 24-year career — just after Hall started work for the agency as a rookie road trooper.

His younger brother, Mark, served as a trooper in Williston and St. Johnsbury for about three years in the mid-1990s before joining the New Hampshire State Police, where he continues working today.

That interest began as a focus on drug cases, which Hall saw as the root of so much crime in Vermont. Criminal investigative work allowed him to receive specialized training and focus more narrowly on specific investigations.

Over the years, Hall worked on and oversaw numerous high-profile cases, including the Maitland disappearance. He also helped create the Vermont State Police’s Major Crime Unit in 2015.

Hall, 50, of Essex said he has no immediate plans for retirement beyond spending more time with his wife and two sons, ages 26 and 17.

- Adam Silverman is the public information officer for the Vermont Department of Public Safety.