Hallquist condemns Scott and for-profit prison

BURLINGTON | Democrat candidate Christine Hallquist has condemned the Scott administration’s announcement that Vermont’s out of state inmate population will be moved to a privately run for-profit prison in Mississippi beginning this fall.

“It is unacceptable that we continue to house Vermonters in out of state facilities, let alone move them to a for-profit prison. This practice separates inmates from their families and support systems, while exposing them to understaffing and inadequate medical care in the name of private profit. It’s vital that incarcerated Vermonters be treated humanely if the goal of our justice system is their successful reentrance into society. Our current system fails to provide this and this decision by the Scott administration is a clear step in the wrong direction. For profit prisons create an immoral system, known for poor and dangerous conditions, and they incentivize incarceration over rehabilitation” said Hallquist.

CoreCivic, previously known as the Corrections Corporation of America and a contributor to Scott’s last campaign, is the second largest for-profit prison company in the world.

Accoriding to Correctional News, “...The administration... hopes to reduce the number of Vermont inmates who are currently being sent out of state to private correctional facilities owned by Corrections Corporation of America. There are about 500 inmates currently being held outside the state...The (Scott) proposal would distribute the capacity for 925 beds throughout the northwestern part of Vermont, requiring the development of additional facilities. The breakdown would include 457 beds intended for male inmates and 175 beds for female inmates. A total of 120 beds would be reserved for federal offenders, with another 50 forensic beds as well as 25 beds for incarcerated youths. As of 2016, the Department of Corrections manages the operations of seven prison facilities within the state.”

Hallquist claims that Vermont incarcerates black men at the highest rate in the country.