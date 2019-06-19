Hancock fire looks suspicious

HANCOCK | Members of the Hancock and Granville volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at 1513 Route 125 in the Town of Hancock in Addison County June 13.

Firefighters discovered the two-story, single family home on fire with flames coming from the rear of the building.

The fire spread from the back of the house into the interior of the structure.

Once the fire was extinguished, the Hancock fire chief contacted the Vermont DPS Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit for an origin and cause investigation.

Vermont State Police Det. Sgt. Todd Ambroz and Assistant State Fire Marshal Chris Boyd, Division of Fire Safety are the investigators of the fire.

An examination of the fire scene determined the fire began on the exterior of the home in an enclosed back porch.

The fire spread into the home from the rear, but a quick response by the fire fighters kept the blaze contained to one floor of the vacant, unoccupied home. The cause of the fire is not known at this time, but does appear to be intentionally set.

The house was in the process of being sold by the Town of Hancock due to non-payment of taxes.

Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to contact Ambroz in Williston at 802-878-7111, by email at todd.ambroz@vermont.gov or by contacting the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program by calling 1-800-322-7766.

Information leading to the arrest and conviction of an arsonist can be rewarded with a monetary payment up to $5,000.