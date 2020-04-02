Hanley: “Light at the end of the tunnel”

× Expand File photo VT-040420-Coronavirus-to-peak-Chief-Tom-Hanley Middlebury Police Chief and Local Emergency Management Director Tom Hanley.

MIDDLEBURY | Vermont has increased COVID-19 testing, with Mayo Clinic now doing testing along with the Vermont Dept of Health (VDH), according to Middlebury Police Chief and Local Emergency Management Director Tom Hanley.

“ With this, physicians are encouraged to recommend those with mild or moderate systems to get tested,” Hanley reported last week.

Hanley noted that, “VDH estimates that we will see the outbreak in Vermont peak in two to four weeks then begin to level off and diminish. It is clearly evident that community wide transmission is the basis for the widespread outbreak. It is important to continue the stay-at-home practice as well as maintaining social distance. Stay-at-home is not a lockdown or quarantine. The intent is to reduce community wide transmission.”

Hanley told residents to get outdoors and exercise.

“Get out in the sunshine, take a walk, do yard work, exercise,” he said, “but maintain hygiene such as washing hands often and maintaining social distance. On the TAM (Trail Around Middlebury) and other trails, avoid close contact; follow the six-foot rule.”

Hanley said he and other local emergency professionals are grateful for local support of Porter Medical Center in response to the Center for Disease Control’s guidance on face masks.

“While we currently have enough supplies on hand to care for our community right now, in order to build a strategic reserve we are now accepting donations of hand sewn masks,” he said.

According to Hanley, “Addison County has the third-highest amount of positive cases in Vermont with 15. Putting this in perspective, there are over 32,000 people living in Addison County and about 626,000 people living in Vermont plus an untold number of visitors who have recently arrived.”

Donated biomasks can be dropped off at our Round Robin Upscale Resale Thrift Shop in the Marble Works plaza Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please leave them at the front door.