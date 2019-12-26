Hansen to run for lieutenant governor

File photo Meg Hansen Meg Hansen: “How do we empower younger generations and new farmers to solve the labor challenges faced by Vermont’s dairy farms?”

MIDDELBURY | Health policy expert and entrepreneur Meg Hansen announced her campaign for the Office of Vermont Lieutenant Governor last week.

Early supporters have helped raise $35,000 so far, signaling a strong vote of confidence, according to Hansen.

Hansen was born in India and has lived in Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, the United Kingdom and Norway. She and her husband Rick have called Vermont home for the last decade.

Hansen is trained in medicine, with an MBBS degree, the British undergraduate equivalent of a Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) in the USA. She also graduated with an M.A. degree from Dartmouth College and owns a small communications firm.

“In my extensive travels across the state, I have had numerous conversations with Vermonters who want to own homes, thriving businesses, and farms but cannot. I have heard from so many who want to be able to raise children, build careers, and grow old here but cannot,” Hansen said.

Hansen added, “In our state’s political discourse, we talk a lot about affordability but we never talk about prosperity. Why is it becoming harder for more and more of us to realize these simple, universal dreams? Vermonters across socioeconomic lines deserve to be empowered with the freedom to build prosperous and meaningful lives. Economic growth creates prosperity for all. To become pro-economic growth, Vermont needs to become a pro-freedom state again. I believe this is the moral path for Vermont and that is why I am running for the office of Lt. Governor.”

When still in her early 20s, Hansen served in an impoverished village in southwest India where she taught English to second-grade students.

Hansen stressed that she is running an inclusive campaign.

“The tendency of some media and cultural influencers to stereotype Republicans in self-serving ways divides and hurts the people of Vermont. Our campaign defies lazy labels...,” Hansen said.

Hansen noted that her campaign is a coalition of Vermonters from “small towns, rural communities, farmers, truck drivers, middle class and blue-collar moms and dads, retirees, and millennials”.

Regarding Addison County's issues, Hansen told the Eagle that young people are the key to the future of local agriculture.

“I am committed to advancing collaborative, grassroots solutions that address the unique needs and concerns of our local communities,” she said. “How do we empower younger generations and new farmers to solve the labor challenges faced by Vermont’s dairy farms? As lieutenant governor, my number one priority will be to represent and advocate for Vermonters whose interests have been unfairly overlooked for too long.” ■