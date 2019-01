× Expand File photo

RUTLAND | “Harry Potter Book Night” is coming to Phoenix Books at 2 Center St. in Rutland on Feb. 7. The event is themed around Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The fun kicks off at 6 p.m. This event is free and open to the public, and all ages are welcome. Pictured: Last year’s book night in Rutland.